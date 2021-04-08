April 8, 2021

Linda Faye Mitchell Smith of Picayune, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the age of 82.

Linda was a lifelong resident of Picayune. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed by many.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas Kevin Smith (Jamie) and Anthony Hayward Smith (Phoebe); daughters, Selina Smith (AG Smith, Jr.) and Melinda McManus; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Huey Hardy Smith; parents, Burt and Millie Mitchell; brothers, Luke Mitchell, Tom Mitchell, and Charles “Buddy” Mitchell; sisters, Carrie Lee Skipper, Dorothy “Dot” Bounds, Ardell Bales, and Myrtie Dell Jones.

A visitation will be held at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday April 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., service will be at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Gipson Cemetery. Masks must be worn at all times.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.