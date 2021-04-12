April 8, 2021

Funeral services will be held for Lana Capooth Creed, age 54, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., service time at 2:00 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Carl Heberg will officiate the services.