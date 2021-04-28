Kira Moler-Smith

Kira Diana Moler-Smith of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the age of 40.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at New Palestine Baptist Church.

