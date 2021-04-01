Jackson man sentenced to eight years in federal prison for narcotics trafficking

Jackson, Miss. – Gregory Wayne Haygood a/k/a “Big”, 48, of Jackson, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate, to 97 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, announced Acting United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Jack P. Stanton, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans. Haygood was also ordered to pay a $1500 fine.

On February 8, 2017, Haygood was charged in a multi-count, multi-defendant indictment that charged conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and maintaining a place for distributing or using controlled substances. Haygood and co-defendants conspired to distribute cocaine by receiving the cocaine and selling it to others in Jackson and Biloxi, Mississippi, from July 2015 through February 2017. Haygood remained at large until he was arrested in September 2019.

This OCDETF operation is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Operation Pipeline”, which began as an operation targeting illegal narcotics distribution in Central Mississippi that involved the distribution of Cocaine and Marijuana. The distribution network encompassed the States of California, Texas and Mississippi.

Haygood is the final defendant to be sentenced in this indictment. The other co-defendants charged in this indictment received the following sentences:

Monyet Davell Johnson, was sentenced on February 13, 2018, to serve a term of 120 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release and a $1,500 fine in a related case.

Irvin Christopher Walker III was sentenced on June 21, 2019, to serve 25 months in prison to be followed by a four year term of supervised release and a fine of $1,500.

Luscious Latrice Neal was sentenced on August 30, 2018, to serve 21 months in prison to be followed by a two year term of supervised release.

Donte Evans was sentenced on April 23, 2018, to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by a four year term of supervised release and a fine of $1,500.

Cedric T. Collum was sentenced on April 23, 2018, to 60 months in prison to be followed by a three year term of supervised release and a $1,500 fine.

Eddie Lee Hunt was sentenced on January 17, 2018, to 14 months in prison to be followed by a two year term of supervised release.

The OCDETF program is a joint federal, state and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations, and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

The case was a joint investigation by the United States Immigration, Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from US Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Jackson Police Department, and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erin Chalk.