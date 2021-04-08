February 14, 2021

Jack Frederick Weiss, age 91, of Picayune, MS, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at his home. Memorial Services will be held at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 1421 Goodyear Blvd, Picayune, MS, Monday, April 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required. Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

