ICC’s Lane Domino signs with Jacksonville State

Fulton, Miss. – Itawamba Community College standout centerfielder Lane Domino has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his career at Jacksonville State University next season.

“This is a big opportunity, and I’m blessed,” said Domino. “I’m excited about going, and it’s where I feel like I’m meant to be.”

The Fulton native has been a big producer for the No. 11 Indians’ offense. He is currently hitting .376 with a team-high 35 RBI. Domino also leads the team in home runs (11), doubles (13), triples (3), stolen bases (8), runs scored (47) and slugging percentage (.792).

“Lane has been a big asset to ICC,” said ICC Head Coach Rick Collier. “He works hard, he does what he is supposed to do, and he’s a great player and even better person. Jacksonville State is getting a real good one.”

Domino’s batting average (.376) and 47 hits are second best on the Indians’ squad, which is currently 23-11 overall and 19-7 in conference play heading into the final doubleheader of the regular season. On April 13, Domino earned the conference Player of the Week honor for his standout week where he hit .562 with 10 RBI, nine runs scored, two doubles, a triple and three home runs over four games.

During his freshman season, Domino earned a starting spot, played in 45 games and finished with a .317 batting average, 33 RBI, 32 runs scored, 12 steals, seven doubles, onetriple and three home runs. Also, Domino helped the Indians earn a conference championship and finished the season ranked No. 2 in the nation.

In the shortened 2020 season, Domino had a .325 batting average through 15 games withfive home runs, a triple, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored and four steals.

“I’m so thankful for Coach Collier giving me the opportunity to play at ICC,” said Domino. “I thought my career was done after high school, but I tried out, made it and been giving it my all ever since. I’m very grateful to be at ICC.”

Domino and the Indians will wrap up the regular season against No. 9 Meridian this weekend, weather permitting, and have already earned a spot in postseason play.

Jacksonville State is a NCAA Division 1 institution that competes in the Ohio Valley Conference and is located in Jacksonville, Ala.