Funeral Services for Hazel Janell Easterling, age 69, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Sones Chapel Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Mrs. Denise Weems will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a nurse. Janell was a loving mother who was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew J. Thigpen and Verdie C. Burge Thigpen; father of her sons, Charles E. Easterling; brother, Jerry W. (Reba) Thigpen , Sr.; sister, Jacqueline (Julius) Kellar.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Sean A. Easterling, Shane E. Easterling, Shae E. Easterling and Shadd A. Easterling; numerous nieces and nephews.

