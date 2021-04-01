Gilliam Set For 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Mississippi State’s Ashley Gilliam will tee off for the first round of the prestigious 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, played at the home of The Masters, on Wednesday.

“It is such an honor to be able to compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” said Gilliam. “It has been a goal of mine since the tournament was announced, and I’m very excited for this week. I can’t wait to represent Mississippi State and fulfill my dream of playing this course.”

Gilliam, currently No. 181 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), joins the competitive international field of 85 women amateurs for the second edition of this event. She will tee off at 6:45 a.m. CT on Hole 1. Fans can follow along with the updated leaderboard throughout the entire event.

The event will run from March 31 until April 3 (one week before The Masters). The first and second rounds of the tournament will be played at the Champions Retreat Golf Club. The field of 82 will be cut to 30 finalists prior to the final round, which will be played at the world-famous Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. All participants in the tournament will practice on the course on Friday regardless of the cut.

The sophomore led the squad with three rounds of par or better during the fall and is second on the team in the category with six. For her career, Gilliam ranks seventh in the MSU record book in that category with 19 and ranks fifth with six career rounds in the 60s. She boasts five top-10 finishes, including three inside the top five, in her 12 tournaments so far. She posted a program record 70.61 stroke average as a freshman last year.

Three hours of live final-round coverage will be provided by NBC Sports. In addition, Golf Channel will deliver highlights, live reports and news coverage throughout the event, including the first two rounds at Champions Retreat.

For more information on the Bulldogs, follow MSU women’s golf on Twitter, like them on Facebook and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailStateWG.”