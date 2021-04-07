Funeral Services for Forrest “Dwayne” Spiers, age 49, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, will be held Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel #1 Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Monday, April 12, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel #1 Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Holliman Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Allen Hickman will officiate the service, assisted by Bro. Joshua Spiers and Bro. Cody Ladner.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.