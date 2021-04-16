Eric Van Der Heijden Signs with Ole Miss Hoops

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Men’s Basketball added another piece to its front court as 6-foot-8 forward Eric Van Der Heijden signed his national letter of intent Wednesday, head coach Kermit Davis announced. A top 200 prospect nationally and the ninth-best player from the state of North Carolina according to 247Sports, Van Der Heijden becomes a Rebel after leading Millbrook High School to an undefeated record that resulted in a state championship this past season.

“Eric possesses a great skill set for a 6-foot-8 player with a 7-foot-2 wingspan,” said Davis. “He is a really good passer that shoots with great range. We look forward to getting Eric to Ole Miss in June.”

Van Der Heijden averaged a double-double (18.2 ppg, 11.2 rpg) as a senior, earning all-state and first team all-district honors from the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association. The Raleigh, North Carolina, native was tabbed Cap 7 Conference Player of the Year as well. He also dished out 4.6 assists per game, while adding 4.1 blocks per game as he led Millbrook to the North Carolina Class 4A State Championship. It marked the first state title in school history, and with 21 points in the championship game, Van Der Heijden took home the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player Award (state championship MVP).

Despite the cancellation of the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Der Heijden was named to the 2021 Carolinas Classic. The annual all-star game pits the best high school players from North Carolina against the top high school players from South Carolina.

With Van Der Heijden leading the way, Millbrook went 42-4 over his final two seasons. He knocked down 96 three-pointers during the stretch, shooting 43 percent from long distance. As a junior, he averaged 12.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 4.0 apg to guide his team to a 23-4 record.

Van Der Heijden joins Daeshun Ruffin, Grant Slatten and James White as incoming freshman for the 2021-22 season. The four new Rebels are joined by transfers Nysier Brooks and Tye Fagan to make up the current recruiting class.

