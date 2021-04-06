Covington man dies in two vehicle collision on I-10

On Monday, April 5, 2021, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Hancock County. A 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Tyler Pierre 24, of Covington, LA was traveling west on I-10. A 2005 Ford F650 driven by Rodney McIntyre, 67, of Denham Springs, LA was also traveling west on Interstate 10. Both vehicles made contact causing the Nissan Altima to lose control. Tyler Pierre received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.