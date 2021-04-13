Body pulled from Mississippi River in Reserve
RESERVE — A spokesperson for the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a body was pulled from the Mississippi River just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning in Reserve, near West Second Street and River Road.
No other information has been released at this time. An update will be provided when more information is available.
