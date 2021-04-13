Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital on April 13, 2021
Cherish Bianca Deven and Nathan Robert Mitchell are proud to announce the birth of their son, Samuel Robert Weers III, on April 10, 2021.
Angalena Georgette Pavolini is proud to announce the birth of her son, Kason Lee Pavolini, on April 8, 2021.
