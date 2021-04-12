Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital April 12, 2021
Monique Ashley Moore and Avery Eugene Hobson Jr. are proud to announce the birth of their son, Zachariah Xander Hobson, on April 8, 2021.
Chantelle Marie Viator and Jody Revette Shaw Jr. are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Hester Rayne Shaw, on April 6, 2021.
You Might Like
Arrests from April 2 to April 7
Austen Allen McNay, 26, 23 Oak View, Carriere; arrested April 2, for disorderly conduct. Jeffery Alexander Merida, 23, 505 Mitchell... read more