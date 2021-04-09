Birth announcements collected April 9, 2021 from Highland Community Hospital
Jessica Maria Browder and Timothy John Underwood are proud to announce the birth of their son, Trace Jaxon Underwood, on March 12, 2021.
Rikki Lynn Bosarge Reynolds and Randall Wayne Reynolds II are proud to announce the birth of their son, Robert Lee-James Reynolds, on April 5, 2021.
Sara M. Archer and Rex H. Archer are proud to announce the birth of their son, Luke Benjamin Archer, on March 29, 2021.
