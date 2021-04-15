Biloxi PD looking for missing person

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to locate 39 Y/O B/M Jonathan Graves. Graves was last seen on 31 March, at 875 Beach Blvd at about 0600, when he checked out of the hotel. Graves is described as 6’01” 245 lbs. and keeps his hair cut very short, usually bald. His wife last saw Graves wearing a black muscle shirt and blue pajama bottoms.