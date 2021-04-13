April 13, 2021

  • 64°

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify man who stole chainsaw, left in vehicle with Pearl River County tag

By Special to the Item

Published 2:09 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify a W/M who allegedly
stole a red 18-inch Echo Chainsaw, valued over $300, from the bed of a truck. The theft occurred in
the 600 Block of Bayview Ave on 4 April 2021 at about 8:20 pm. The suspect, pictured below was
seen taking the chainsaw, putting it in a green Chevrolet Trailblazer with Pearl River County tags.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar