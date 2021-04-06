Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying suspect who stole clippers

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown light skinned B/M involved in a reported shoplifting in the 1700 Block of Pass Rd. The store reported the suspect had hidden on his person, Wahl Fade out clippers, and Wahl Sure cut clippers, valued at approximately $40 and left the store without paying. The unknown B/M was wearing a Long Sleeve black sweatshirt over a white shirt, black sweat pants, grey and black hat, and a black facemask. The B/M appears to have an unknown tattoo on the right side of his neck.