Biloxi PD asking for assistance in identifying man who allegedly passed counterfeit bill

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown B/M involved in an alleged shoplifting in the 1800 Block of Beach Blvd. The store reported the suspect wore a grey hoodie, and a pair grey sweat suit, and sandals. The bald B/M presented a counterfeit $100. When the clerk called for Police the suspect left the store and was last seen going east on Hwy. 90 near Veterans Ave.