Bassfield Felon Convicted for Possessing Multiple Firearms under Project EJECT

On September 23, 2020, Buckley was found in possession of multiple firearms during the execution of an arrest warrant in Lamar County. Buckley is a multiple-time convicted felon, with his most recent felony conviction being for felonious possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in Jefferson Davis County Circuit Court in 2018. For this offense, Buckley was sentenced to serve ten years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Williams was originally indicted for this offense on October 20, 2020. He will be sentenced before Judge Starrett on July 27, 2021 at 10:15 a.m.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force investigated the case. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner.