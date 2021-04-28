Barbara Smith
Barbara June Smith, age 82, of McNeill, MS passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
A native of Barberton, OH, she was a nurse. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister who was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all who loved and knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Connor Smith; parents, John Pikla and Alice Lillian Walker; son, Mark Christopher Smith; brothers, Victor Pikla and Johnny Pikla; sister, Jean Strawbridge.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, John “J. C.” (Shelley) Smith, Michael David (Lisa) Smith and Robert Joseph (Kristie) Smith; grandchildren, Candace Smith, Christian (Trysta) Smith, Kristi (Dylan) Bryant, Camryn (Dalton Howe) Smith, Rio Sale, Austin (Marilyn) Matthews, Sienna Smith, Kaden (Jessica) Smith, Kortney (Remi) Reed, Konner Smith and Joseph Smith; great-grandchildren, Avalynn, Averie, Kacie and Rydyk; numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.
Daniel Waters
Funeral Services for Daniel Richard Edward Waters, age 76, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, will... read more