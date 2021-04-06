April 2, 2021

Barbara Price, 68, of Perkinston Mississippi passed away April 2, 2021. Barbara was born on May 21, 1952 in New Orleans Louisiana to the late Overtis and Evelyn Smith.

Mrs. Price was survived by her loving partner, David Alley; sons, Jerry Price of Perkinston, MS, Kerry (Christin) Price of Poplarville, MS; daughter, Melissa (Floyd) Wigley of Petal, MS; sister, Cindy (Patrick) Macintosh; brothers, Larry (Wendy) Smith, Johnny Smith; grandchildren, Mason Smith, Crystal Scruggs, Megan Ladner, Caitlin Stewart, Maverick Ladner, Chandler, Mc Cree; great-grandchildren, Conley, Fisher, Holdyn, Memphis, Greyson, Adelynn, Logan, Brant and one on the way in June. Barbara is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

The Price family would like to give a special thanks to Barbara’s church family at Berean Baptist Church in Wiggins, Mississippi.

A visitation will be held on April 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at Berean Baptist Church. Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.