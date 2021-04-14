Andrea Reed, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Andrea Reed, a high school science teacher at the Center for Alternative Education in the Picayune School District, has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Andrea teachers her students about biology, Earth and space, the ocean, zoology and chemistry. She’s been a teacher for the past six years, all of which have been at the Center for Alternative Education.

She enjoys her job because she is able to make a difference in her students’ lives, either by showing compassion or being there when they need someone.

“I want students to know that no matter what happens in life, there will be someone there that cares. One bad choice in life does not define who they are or what they are capable of becoming,” Andrea said.

She describes herself as a humble person who has a big heart with a focus on family and friends.

“I have always put family before myself no matter the situation. Because of this, I have been described as selfless and passionate,” Andrea said.

“I take every opportunity to be helpful and giving to others. My children describe me as fiercely independent and someone who shows incredible perseverance.”