March 22, 2021

Zelda Loreta Kenmar

By Staff Report

Published 10:44 am Monday, March 22, 2021

March 18, 2021

Funeral Services for Zelda Loreta Kenmar, age 73, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel #1 Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel #1 Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Lee’s Chapel #1 Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Jimmy Byrd will officiate the service.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.
