Track & Field Wins Fifteen Event Titles at Louisiana Classics

Lafayette, La. – The LSU track and field program did lots of winning with 15 event titles on Saturday at the Louisiana Classics meet at the Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex.

Final Results

The throws crew got the day started with two wins in the hammer throw. The trio of Jake Norris (227’/69.21 meters), Jon Nerdal (220′ 10″/67.32 meters/PR), and Luke Witte (185′ 03″/56.46 meters/PR) claimed first, second, and fourth place finishes, respectively. The throw by Nerdal was the sixth best in LSU history. Monique Hardy (211′ 05″/64.46 meters) and Emma Robbins (206′ 09″/63.02 meters) finished first and second on the women’s side with the second and third best marks in LSU history.

LSU other women winners on the day were Shanya Luna (1,500 meters/4:34.29), Brittley Humphrey (100 meter hurdles/13.44), Kiya Oviosun (400 meters/55.93), Symone Mason (100 meters/11.47), Katy-Ann McDonald (800 meters/2:08.90), Milan Young (400 meter hurdles/58.98), and Alicia Stamey (3,000m steeplechase/10:37.15). The men’s winners were Arthur Price III (110 meter hurdles/14.48), Akanni Hislop (100 meters/10.32), and Will Dart (3,000m steeplechase/9:19.43).

A couple of notables from that list of winners is Stamey and her teammate Sara Funderburk (10:43.24). The both of them PR’d en route to a one-two finish in the steeplechase and those times rank as the second and third fastest times in program history.

LSU swept the top three spots in the women’s 100 meter hurdles, women’s 100 meters, and men’s 3,000 meter steeplechase. Humphrey led the crew in the 100 meter hurdles with a winning time of 13.44 and was followed by a pair of freshman, Leah Phillips (13.70) and Alia Armstrong (13.81). In the women’s 100, Mason led the Tigers with a time of 11.47, which was a personal best, and then Tonea Marshall (11.55/PR) and Thelma Davies (11.57) placed second and third. The final 1-2-3 finish of the day for the Tigers came in the last individual race of the day, the 3,000 meter men’s steeplechase. Freshman Will Dart led the way with a time of 9:19.43 and was followed by Garrett Hamilton (9:27.49) and Cade Martin (9:30.65) in second and third.

The LSU relays scooped up three wins on the day as well. The men’s 4×100 meter relay of Dylan Peebles , Akanni Hislop , Noah Williams , and Terrance Laird combined to clock a time of 39.56. The women’s 4×400 meter relay – Brittley Humphrey , Kiya Oviosun , Jurnee Woodward , Katy-Ann McDonald – won with a time of 3:44.30. The men’s 4×400 meter relay won with a time of 3:08.20 and that foursome consisted of Dorian Camel , Dylan Peebles , Tyler Terry , and Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell .

Up Next

LSU heads to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Relays. The meet will take place March 25-27.