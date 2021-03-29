Suber’s 63 Sets Old Waverly Collegiate Championship Record

WEST POINT, Miss. – Jackson Suber fired a 9-under 63, setting a new Old Waverly Collegiate Championship record, and the Ole Miss men’s golf team went low on moving day (March 27). With Suber leading the way, the Rebels shot a 273 (-15) for the fourth-lowest round in school history.

Ole Miss vaulted four spots up the leaderboard to sit in eighth at 7-under (296-273—569) heading into tomorrow’s final round. The team score of 273 was the second-lowest in the tournament’s eight-year history behind the 269 (-19) that Arkansas shot today. Along with Suber’s tournament record, Sarut Vongchaisit added a 68 (-4) with Jack Gnam shooting a 69 (-3) on his birthday. Veeti Mahonen and Brett Schell rounded out the Rebels’ scoring with 73s (+1).

“We got off to a better start. We took advantage of the par 5s, and that was really the difference,” said head coach Chris Malloy . “We got some momentum going and held onto it all the way to the end.”

Suber’s 63 broke his own tournament record (65) that he shot in 2019 and shared with four other golfers. He got the round started off on the right foot with a birdie at No. 10. Suber added another one at the 12th, one of his three birdies on par 3s throughout the day. After piping his drive down the middle on the par 5 15th, 208 yards away from the hole, Suber knocked a 7-iron just 12 inches short of the pin. The junior tapped in for eagle and kept the momentum going with back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17. Adding a par at the 18th, Suber made the turn at 6-under.

He got himself into some trouble on the par 5 second, hitting his second shot into the trees that forced him to take an unplayable. However, Suber shook off the penalty and stuck his fourth shot to five feet, leading to an incredible par. He threw another dart on No. 8 for another birdie. Suber two-putted the par 5 ninth, his final birdie of the day, to complete his career-low round of 63. He became just the fourth Rebel in history to shoot that number, breaking the tournament record.

Suber sits a tie for third on the individual leaderboard. At 6-under (75-63—138), he’s just three shots off the lead with 18 holes to play as he searches for his third win over the last four tournaments.

“I look like a lot better coach when he’s out there shooting 63,” joked Malloy. “Jackson is continuing to show why he’s one of the best players in the country. Completely solid round from start to finish.”

After recording a tournament-high 16 pars in round one, Vongchaisit racked up five birdies on his way to a 68. All five birdies came on par 4s, and his lone miscue was a bogey at No. 15. A birdie on the difficult 18th moved Vongchaisit to 2-under on the day, and he added a bogey-free 34 (-2) on his final nine as well. Going from 2-over to 2-under (74-68—142), Vongchaisit moved 30 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for 18th.

Gnam celebrated his 21st birthday with a smooth 69 that bumped him into the top 15 at 3-under (72-69—141). The Mississippi native parred the first five holes before making a 6-footer for birdie at the 15th. After making the turn, Gnam birdied No. 1 before nearly making a hole-in-one at the third. He stuck his tee shot within two feet and converted the easy birdie putt. It was all fours on the scorecard from there, the last being a birdie on the par 5 ninth to cap off the round on his special day.

Schell and Mahonen battled throughout the round. The duo recorded six birdies, three apiece, while Schell found his first eagle as a Rebel. Getting pin high in two on No. 15, he used his putter from just off the green to find the bottom of the cup.

Ole Miss wraps up play at Old Waverly Sunday morning (March 28), beginning at 8 a.m. CT. Paired with MSU (-9) and East Tennessee State (-2), the Rebels tee off No. 1 for the first time this weekend.

THE REBELS

T3. Suber: 75-63—138 (-6)

T15. Gnam: 72-69—141 (-3)

T18. Vongchaisit: 74-68—142 (-2)

T65. Schell: 75-73—148 (+4)

T71. Mahonen: 77-73—150 (+6)

*T79. Wegener: 80-73—153 (+9)

*Competing as an individual

TEAM LEADERBOARD (Rankings: Golfstat)

1. #9 Texas A&M: 285-274—559 (-17)

2. #13 Georgia: 283-277—560 (-16)

3. #22 Arkansas: 293-269—562 (-14)

4. #21 Tennessee: 286-277—563 (-13)

T5. #10 Vanderbilt: 283-283—566 (-10)

T5. #25 LSU: 281-285—566 (-10)

7. Mississippi State: 287-280—567 (-9)

8. Ole Miss: 296-273—569 (-7)

9. ETSU: 286-288—574 (-2)

T10. #24 Alabama: 297-280—577 (+1)

T10. Kansas State: 289-288—577 (+1)

12. #20 Texas Tech: 290-288—578 (+2)

13. Southern Miss: 295-288—583 (+7)

14. Little Rock: 296-288—594 (+8)