Spring Safety Campaign: Know your safe place

By the National Weather Service

When preparing for extreme weather events, knowing your safe place is a simple but potentially lifesaving action to take. If you are unsure of where your safe place is — look no further! The theme of the National Weather Service’s Spring Safety Campaign, which kicked off earlier this month, is Spring Safe Places.

On the Spring Safety website, you can find a series of graphics (like the one shown below) and social media posts available for public use. Recognizing that many people have not taken the time to seek out their safe place, this content showcases where to take shelter during a variety of weather hazards, including lightning, tornadoes, rip currents, heat and more.

This year’s theme coincides with the annual #SafePlaceSelfie social media event taking place on April 7th. On this day at 11:11am local time, we encourage you to join NWS and its more than 11,000 Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors in bringing awareness to weather safety by posting a selfie in your safe place using the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie.

Additionally, NWS is excited to announce the launch of our brand-new Spanish-language safety website, which acts as a repository for all of our safety content translated into Spanish.

Building a Weather-Ready Nation takes all of us, so please share this weather safety information in both English and Spanish