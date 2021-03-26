Southern Miss Softball Falls to Ole Miss in Midweek Matchup

OXFORD, Miss. – The Southern Miss Golden Eagles fall to the Rebels of Ole Miss 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon in Oxford, Miss. The Golden Eagles move to 18-11 on the 2021 season.

Offense

Senior Heather Hill led the Golden Eagles offensively going 2 for 4 at the plate and recording the first hit of the game in the top of the first inning.

Second baseman Alyssa Davis singled to right field in the top of the third inning and plated the only Golden Eagle run of the contest.

In the third inning, Terrica Williams hit a high flying pop up to score Davis on a sacrifice fly. The score was William's 12th RBI of the season.

The Golden Eagles notched seven hits and drew four walks on the outing.

Defense

The Golden Eagles gave the Rebels four free bases due to fielding errors though the course of the game.

Ole Miss plated runs in the first, second and fifth inning, all of which were extended innings due to errors.

Caroline Worrell made an outstanding effort in right field to retire the Rebel’s offense in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Pitching

Arizona native Morgan Leinstock took the circle for the Golden Eagles to begin Wednesday's competition. Leinstock pitched 4.2 inning, recorded six strikeouts and allowed only six hits before being relieved by Junior Kaylan Ladner.

Ladner came in with bases loaded in the fourth and struck out an Ole Miss Rebel to conclude the frame. She pitched the remainder of the game.

Leinstock moves to 5-3 on the season.

Next time out

The Golden Eagles host the Mississippi State Bulldogs next Wednesday, March 31 at 6:00 p.m. (CT) in Hattiesburg.

Update on Ticket Sales

A limited number of single game tickets are available for Wednesday’s game. First priority will be given to individuals who are on the waiting list for softball season tickets. There will be an additional release of student tickets while limited individual game tickets will be made available for advanced sale.

Individual game tickets will be sold only during the week of scheduled contests and will be available Monday at 8:00 am through Friday at noon each week. No tickets will be sold at facility box offices on gameday.

