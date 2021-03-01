Southern Miss Men’s Tennis Remains Undefeated

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 after besting UAB and Alabama A&M over the weekend.

“The team did a great job competing”, head coach Zubin Engineer said. “We have a good group of guys who are committed to the process of improving every day in practice.”

UAB

In Saturday’s match Alex Gima and Matthieu Peres grabbed their first doubles victory against their UAB foes 6-4, while Olimjon Nabiev and Alan Sanson did the same thing on their court 6-3.

The men’s tennis squad also found success in singles seeing competitive performances from Olimjon Nabiev , Matthieu Peres , and Christopher Cahour .

Southern Miss emerged victorious in a hard-fought competition. The match finalized at 4-3 and marked the 100th win of head coach Zubin Engineer ‘s career.

Alabama A&M

Sunday’s competition saw dominant Golden Eagle performances across the board.

The duo of Alexander Gima and Matthieu Peres drew first blood winning their doubles match 6-3. Olimjon Nabiev and Alan Sanson followed with a match score of 6-3.

In singles the winning continued for the Golden Eagles. Alex Gima, Alan Sanson , Matthieu Peres , Olimjon Nabiev , Antoine Audrain , and Christopher Cahour all enjoyed victories.

The Golden Eagles emerged victories on a dominant 7-0 performance.

Next Time Out

The Golden Eagles play next March 6 at 2:00 p.m. (CT) in Hattiesburg against Mississippi Valley State.