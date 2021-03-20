Soccer to Face Troy Saturday

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State soccer team takes on Troy for their second to last home match of the spring slate on Saturday, with kick set for 3 p.m. at the MSU Soccer Field.

The Bulldogs (4-4-3) face the Trojans (4-9-1) after the Dawgs handed Arkansas State a 2-0 loss last weekend; the second clean sheet MSU has produced this season.

MSU looks to make it three straight wins for their spring season with a win over Troy on Saturday.

Mississippi State has two more goal-scorers on their list after the match with Arkansas State: Marcella Cash and Hannah Telleysh. Both scored their first career goals against the Red Wolves. Macey Hodge was particularly strong on defense for the Bulldogs while Maddy Anderson and Hannah Pimentel shared the netminding duties. Onyi Echeginicontinues to lead Mississippi State in goals, points, and shots with four goals so far this season on 27 shots.

The series with Troy leans in State’s favor at 2-0-1, with a 1-0-1 record in Starkville. The last meeting was September 16, 2011, where they tied at 1-1 in double overtime.

Troy has a young squad with 12 freshmen on the roster and only one senior. They are led by Melissa Kuya-Strobel and Kate Eubanks, who both have three goals to their name and a combined 25 shots. Alisa Detlefsen is their leading assister, dishing out three so far this season. Head coach Ged O’Connor is in his fourth season with the Trojans. Their spring slate is made up of just three matches overall, with the match against State being the third and final.

The match will be streamed on the SEC Network + platform, with commentary from Bart Gregory.

Admission is free to all home Mississippi State soccer matches. For more information on match day guidelines for fans, visit www.HailState.com/Gameday.

A full recap and box score will be posted to HailState.com after the conclusion of the match.

