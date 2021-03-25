Sandra K Lee
A native of Santa Rosa, MS, she was a retired school teacher at Southside Lower Elementary School and a member of Flat Top Unity Baptist Church. Sandra enjoyed being with her family and friends. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton “Dolph” Adolph Kellar and Beulah Frierson Kellar; and her sister, Becky Kellar Johnson.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Roland D. Lee; her children, Dwayne (Debbie) Lee and Rachel Lee; her grandchildren, Trey Lee and Brianna Bible; her great-grandchildren, Carsyn Faith Lee and Carter Dwayne Lee; her brothers, Don (Lisa) Kellar and Timmy (Jean) Kellar; her sister, Tammy (Pete) Kellar; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Penny Hoschar Serpas
