Poplarville School District names Teacher, Administrator of the Year

The Poplarville School District named its Teacher and Administrator of the Year during Monday’s meeting of the Board of Trustees.

Speech language pathologist Paula Sapp is the Teacher of the Year.

Superintendent Konya Miller said Sapp is “the kindest person in whatever situation she has to deal with you in,” and described her as someone who could calm the waters when the going gets rough.

Sapp’s coworkers described her as someone with genuine care for students at Poplarville Upper Elementary and as having a superior ability to connect with students, families and staff.

“I’m just very thankful to be able to work with professionals and with this district and to just give my heart to the teachers and students here,” said Sapp.

Director of Student Services Stachia Peterson is the Administrator of the Year.

Coworkers said Peterson’s knowledge of special education is expansive and she has a passion and drive to see each special needs student provided with opportunities and support. Peterson goes above and beyond to ensure documents are completed correctly and in a timely manner to ensure student services are uninterrupted, said Miller.

“I am very humbled. I work with some awesome people,” Peterson said.

In other business, the Poplarville School Board of Trustees:

—Approved the Mississippi Community Oriented Policing Services grant award of $10,000. The money is going toward the cost of a new vehicle for the district’s school resource officer. The resource officer travels between the schools in the district.

—Approved a contract with eRate Southern Light to provide Internet and connect to dark fiber infrastructure from 2021 to 2024 for $2,625 monthly.

—Approved updates to the Dance and Cheerleader Constitution.

The next Board meeting will be April 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the district’s central office.