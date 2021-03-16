Poplarville City Hall to reopen in April

Poplarville’s City Hall may reopen public access to the lobby at the start of April.

City Hall has been doing operations via the drive-thru as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Rossie Creel asked the Board to consider reopening the lobby in April when Gov. Tate Reeves’ current COVID-19 executive orders expire.

The Board approved a motion to reopen the lobby April 1, as long as the governor does not issue new COVID-related executive orders.

Creel said he’s been in contact with a professional cleaning service to get a free estimate for the cost of commercially cleaning City Hall.

Alderwoman Shirley Wiltshire pointed out that primary election day is coming up in April, which will bring more people into the building.

In a separate matter, the Board approved a new use of force policy for the Poplarville Police Department. The department did not previously have a use of force policy, Police Chief Danny Collier said.

Having a use of force policy in place that states the department will not use chokeholds will make the department eligible for grant money from the Department of Justice, said Collier.