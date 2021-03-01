Picayune Police Department arrest reports collected Feb. 22, 2021

Jonathan T. Gearing, 40, 695 Ralde Circle, Ridgeland Miss.; arrested Jan. 29, for public drunkenness.

Justin Ray Davis, 25, 1005 E. Sycamore Road; arrested Jan. 31, for warrant for outside jurisdiction.

Victoria Cazes Pope, 39, 323 East Third St.; arrested Feb. 1, for trespassing.

Jermaine Eugene Daggans, 24, 205 Moody St.; arrested Feb. 1, for domestic violence simple assault.

Jermaine Eugene Daggans, 24, 205 Moody St.; arrested Feb. 1, for three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Devin Tyler Lamartina, 27, 88 Herb Lee Fred Road; arrested Feb. 1, for a warrant outside of jurisdiction.

Alvin L. Peel, 26, 801 Hunt St.; arrested Feb. 3 for no driver’s license.

Earl Joseph Dysart, 29, 19 Emmett Meitzler Road; arrested Feb. 4, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Brandon Chace Emery, 37, 318 Clark St.; arrested Feb. 5, for possession of paraphernalia.

Kayle Jerrod Abrams, 35, 601 Jarrell St.; arrested Feb. 6, for trespassing.

Mark Edward Wood, 34, 232 Runway Road; arrested Feb. 9, for warrant for an outside jurisdiction.

Brandon William Culpepper, 27, 2509 Jackson Landing Road; arrested Feb. 9, for switched license tag, no driver’s license and no insurance.

George W. McCray, 37, 1318 Jackson Landing Road; arrested Feb. 10, for disorderly conduct failure to comply and resisting arrest.

Ronald Alexander Veal, 43, address unknown; arrested Feb. 11, for domestic violence simple assault.

Neville George Thomas, 66, 320 north Beach St.; arrested Feb. 11, for aggravated assault with a weapon and domestic violence simple assault.

Jason Robert Cusimano, 20, 1200 South Beech St.; arrested Feb. 11, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first offense.

Linda Louise Graves, 27, no address; arrested Feb. 12, for trespassing.

Mark Douglas Massey, 51, 27 Massey Meadows Dr.; arrested Feb. 12, for possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct failure to comply, false identifying information, driving while license suspended, no insurance and no or expired license tag.

Brandy Michelle Cordova, 45, 6185 W Whittman Road, Pass Christian, Miss.; arrested Feb. 12, for disorderly conduct.

Skilar Blake Dwyer, 25, 2119 Millswood Dr.; arrested Feb. 13, for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct failure to comply and driving while license suspended.

Jessie Monroe Millis, 49, 110 Marcia Gayle Lane; arrested Feb. 14, for shoplifting less than $500.

Charles Ian Kirtland, 43, 61 Darby Lane, Carriere, Miss.; arrested Feb. 14, for warrant for an outside jurisdiction.

Danny Ray Peterson Jr., 47, 11 Richard Johnson Road; arrested Feb. 16, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Kimberly Truemain Robinson, 51, 8605 Belfast St., New Orleans, La.; arrested Feb. 16, for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct failure to comply and trespassing.

Chad Ladner, 32, 403 Seventh St., Bay St. Louis, Miss.; arrested Feb. 18, for shoplifting.

Brittani Valder, 24, Flat Iron Road, Charlotte, N.C.; arrested Feb. 18, for shoplifting.

Blannie William West, 32, 1232 Rock Ranch Road; arrested Feb. 18, for possession of marijuana, exhibit weapon to three or more persons.

Jonicia Mariell Connerly, 21, 1302 South Shivers St., Poplarville, Miss.; arrested Feb. 19, for possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting less than $500.

Dera Sharrea, 30, 1302 South Shivers St., Poplarville; arrested Feb. 19, for shoplifting less than $500.

Jeremy Scott Grubbs, 42, 172 Morgan Seal Road; arrested Feb. 20, for burglary of a commercial building, possession of burglary tools and possession of paraphernalia.