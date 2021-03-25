Penny Hoschar Serpas
March 18, 2021
Penny Hoschar Serpas was granted her angel wings on March 18, 2021 at age 57. She exuberantly embraced life and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and the best of friends to so many. She will be truly and deeply missed by all.
She leaves behind a great family including her son, Charles John “CJ” Serpas, III, her most beloved grandson Kenny; her sister, Julie Meresicky (Robert); her former spouse Charles John Serpas, Jr., niece Kristi Heidel, nephew Johnny Heidel, 8 great-nephews, three great-nieces, and one great-great-niece, family in Ohio, almost-sisters Mary Raybon and Jane Catanese, and many friends.
She was a resident of Picayune, MS and loved being a member of Trinity Outreach Ministries with Pastor Carl Flowers. She formerly lived in St. Bernard Parish, LA.
In heaven, she will join her late son, Kenny Serpas, her parents Frances Speece and Kenneth Hoschar, her former companion David Kerrick, Buttons and Bluebell.
Memorial Service to be held March 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at 502 Jarrell Street, Picayune Miss. 39520. Social distancing and masks are required by the church.
