Pearl River’s McKall Holder, Jariyon Wilkens named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River softball standout McKall Holder (Hurley; East Central) and Jariyon Wilkens (Biloxi) have been named the Forrest General Wildcats of the Week. The honor is Wilkens’ second of the semester.

MCKALL HOLDER

Holder had a monster week for the softball team. In Pearl River’s pair of sweeps over Bishop State and Northwest, the freshman hit .643 with four doubles, one triple and two home runs. She also drove in 15 runs and scored eight times.

Her biggest performance came in PRCC’s 19-11 come-from-behind victory over Northwest. In the game, Holder hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a double, triple and home run. She finished the game with three runs scored and a whopping nine RBIs.

The third baseman has been a constant for PRCC (9-3 overall; 2-0 MACCC) this season. Through 12 games, Holder is hitting .571 with six doubles, one triple and two home runs. She also leads the team with 21 RBIs and is second with 13 runs scored.

JARIYON WILKENS

Wilkens turned in a masterful performance in the Wildcats’ 79-74 victory over East Central. The sophomore scored a team-high 20 points and also pulled in a game-high 11 rebounds.

Wilkens’ 11 rebounds set a new career high, while his 20 points tied a personal best from the previous game.

The double-double was Wilkens’ second of the season.

Wilkens is having a strong sophomore campaign for the Wildcats, averaging 15.1 points per game. He’s also averaging 7.6 rebounds per game.

NEXT UP

The softball team will host East Central at 3 p.m. Wednesday, while the No. 10 men’s basketball team (6-1 MACCC) will visit Copiah-Lincoln on Thursday for a 6 p.m. start.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Feb. 22: Diamond Jones (Volleyball) and Turner Swistak (Baseball)

Feb. 15: Earl Smith (Men’s basketball) and Brandy Scott (Women’s Basketball)

Feb. 8: Hannah Embry (Softball) and Von Seibert (Baseball)

Feb. 1: Otashae Burrage (Women’s basketball) and Jariyon Wilkens (Men’s basketball)

Nov. 16: Noah Mitchell (Football)

Nov. 9: Jakob Greer (Football)

Nov. 2: Tavion Smith (Football)

Oct. 19: Jakob Greer (Football)

Oct. 12: Noah Mitchell (Football)

Oct. 5: Jairus McFarland (Football)