Pearl River stumbles at Copiah-Lincoln

WESSON, Miss. — Pearl River was unable to overcome early deficits in Thursday’s doubleheader at Copiah-Lincoln falling 5-1 in each game.

Game One

Copiah-Lincoln (17-1 overall; 12-0 MACCC) took the early lead over Pearl River (13-7; 6-4) in the first inning by way of a two-run double. The teams were locked into a pitcher’s duel into the fifth inning before the Wolves extended their lead to 4-0 with a two-run home run.

An inning later, a fielder’s choice drove in the final CLCC run of the contest to give them the lead 5-0.

Pearl River sliced into the lead in the top half of the seventh plating a run on a Payton Lee (Picayune; Pearl River Central) groundout to make the score 5-1.

The Wolves, however, stopped the rally to win the contest.

Taelor York (Choctaw; Clinton Christian Academy) led the Wildcats in hits with two. Aunie Rethmeyer (Belle Chasse, La.) walked twice. Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy) started on the mound for the Wildcats, throwing five innings and striking out four. Lindsay-Rose Sheffer (Lago Vista, Tx.) pitched an inning in relief surrendering one hit.

Game Two

The Wolves struck first in the second inning on a solo shot over the left field wall to take the early 1-0 lead.

CLCC hit another long ball in the fourth inning, this time driving in two runs to extend their lead to 3-0.

PRCC cut the deficit to two in the top half of the sixth. Kambryn Chaisson (Picayune) singled to right field to plate Promise Shanks (Waynesboro; Wayne County) making the CLCC lead 3-1.

A two-run double in sixth inning plated the final two Copiah-Lincoln runs of the day.

York led the team with three hits. Makiya Hunter (Jackson; Clinton Christian Academy) recorded two hits. Chaisson recorded one hit, one RBI, and one walk.

Madelyn Burch (Franklinton, La.; Bowling Green) threw 4 and 1/3 innings allowing three runs and striking out three. Danielle Lalonde (Cecilia, La.) pitched 1 and 2/3 innings striking out three.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will return to action Saturday as they host East Mississippi. The games will begin at 1 p.m. Fans can tune in by visiting PRCCMedia.com.