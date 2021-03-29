Pearl River softball uses timely hitting to earn sweep at Holmes

GOODMAN, Miss. — The Pearl River softball team battled hard in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep at Holmes winning game one 6-2 and taking game two 7-4.

“We have really pushed keeping the energy and fighting from inning one all the way through inning seven in both games, and today we did that,” coach Christie Meeks said. “They are scrappy, and it is never easy to get a sweep on the road. Today was definitely a team win.”

GAME ONE

Pearl River (16-8 overall; 9-5 MACCC) pounced on Holmes (13-11; 6-10) early in the first game of the day plating two runs.

Erin Daughtery (Vancleave) singled to right field to drive in McKall Holder (Hurley; East Central). Hannah Miller (Kokomo; West Marion) followed that up by driving in Daughtery on a groundout to make the score 2-0.

Daughtery continued her great day at the plate in the third with a two-run home run to extend the Wildcat lead to 4-0.

The Bulldogs cut into the Wildcat lead in the fourth on a solo home run to trail by just three, 4-1.

PRCC added some insurance runs in the seventh courtesy of a Promise Shanks (Waynesboro; Wayne County) two-run single to go ahead of HCC 6-1.

Holmes pushed a run across in their half of the seventh on an RBI double, but the Wildcats quickly shut down the rally to secure the win, 6-2.

Daughtery led the Wildcats in hits and RBIs with three of each.

“Erin has really just gotten hot lately,” said Meeks. “She knows her adjustments and is just seeing the ball well. She is also very composed in the four-hole.”

Taelor York (Choctaw; Clinton Christian Academy), Sydney Runnels (Seminary; South Jones), Abigail Thexton (Sumrall) and Shanks each had two hits.

Madelyn Burch (Franklinton, La.; Bowling Green) earned the win for the Wildcats. She threw seven innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out two.

GAME TWO

Shanks opened the scoring in the second inning with a single to put the Wildcats ahead 1-0.

An inning later, the Bulldogs put three runs on the board to take the lead 3-1.

Pearl River quickly countered the Holmes runs in the fourth inning plating three to retake the lead, 4-3. Shanks singled in the first of the three runs on a ball to right field. York followed it up with a single of her own, this time driving in two.

HCC did not let PRCC keep the lead for long after an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth tied the game at four each.

Pearl River grabbed the lead right back in the fifth courtesy of a Makiya Hunter (Jackson; Clinton Christian Academy) two-run blast to make the score 6-4.

Hunter drove in another run an inning later on a fielder’s choice to extend the Wildcat lead to three at 7-4.

Shanks, Thexton and Daughtery tied for the team lead in hits with two.

“Promise found herself at the plate today,” said Meeks. “It makes a huge difference in our lineup when our nine hole finds ways to get on.”

Hunter led the team in RBIs with three.

York and Shanks drove in two runs each.

Aunie Rethmeyer (Belle Chasse, La.) walked three times.

Danielle Lalonde (Cecilia, La.) earned the win, pitching four innings giving up three earned runs. She struck out three.

Lindsay-Rose Sheffer (Lago Vista, Tx.) earned the save, pitching three innings of relief, allowing just three hits and striking out one.

UP NEXT

Pearl River will return to action on Monday as they host Hinds for a doubleheader. The games will begin at 4 P.M.