One person injured and one killed in fatal car crash Monday

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on Pine Grove Road near Harvey Birch Road at 12:48 a.m. Monday, said Maj. Joe Quave.

A 2003 silver infiniti i35 was traveling north on Pine Grove Road and went off the roadway to the left. The car struck a culvert and came to rest against a shed.

The 15-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, said Quave. The 15-year-old was Damion Brown and cause of death was trauma associated with a rollover vehicle crash, said Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage. The 21-year-old driver was suspected to have serious injuries and was transported to Highland Community Hospital, said Quave.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.