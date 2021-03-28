Ole Miss Soccer Moves Up Match with Georgia Southern

OXFORD, Miss. – With the possibility of severe weather in the area, Ole Miss soccer’s non-conference match against Georgia Southern has been moved up one hour. The Rebels and Eagles will now square off at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. CT.

The Rebels and the Eagles have never met on the pitch. Saturday’s match will be the first between the two programs. Despite never playing each other, Ole Miss boasts a 25-3 record against members of the Sun Belt.

Ole Miss enters the match with a 7-5 record, having won all three matches since the start of the spring season. The Rebels recorded a pair of home wins over Samford and Memphis before upending SEC foe Georgia 3-1 in a non-conference tilt in Montevallo, Alabama. It will be the Rebels first match in three weeks.

Keep up with all the latest news and information on the Rebels by following Ole Miss Soccer on Twitter at @OleMissSoccer, on Facebook at Facebook.com/OleMissSoccer, and on Instagram at Instagram.com/ officialolemisssoccer. Also, follow head coach Matt Mott on Twitter at @CoachMattMott.