March 16, 2021

Funeral Services for Myrtle Ellen Baucum, age 80, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Dan Young will officiate the service.