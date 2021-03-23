March 23, 2021

Myrtle Ellen Baucum

By Staff Report

Published 11:13 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

March 16, 2021

Funeral Services for Myrtle Ellen Baucum, age 80, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Dan Young will officiate the service.

