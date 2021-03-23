Myrtle Ellen Baucum
March 16, 2021
Funeral Services for Myrtle Ellen Baucum, age 80, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Rev. Dan Young will officiate the service.
You Might Like
Stephen Douglas Fleming
March 20, 2021 Funeral Services for Stephen Douglas Fleming, age 79, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, March 20,... read more