Merian Virginia Totten Wale, 89, passed away peacefully in her home in Carriere, Mississippi.

Known as “Jenny” to her friends, she leaves behind her three children Chuck (Debbie), Mike (Susan) and Mary (Hal McAfee), 13 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. Also left to cherish her memory are her siblings Wanda Forsyth, Barbara Roberts, Leslie Totten, and Millie Gurley, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas M. and Lelia G. Totten, sister Jewel Taylor, grandson, Derrick Richmond and great-granddaughter, Finley Beavers.

Jenny spent the majority of her childhood in the Amory and Aberdeen, Mississippi area. For much of her adult years, she lived in Glenmora, Louisiana raising her children and working for doctors and Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Jenny loved to spend time with her family and friends selflessly providing for their needs. She was an enthusiastic gardener, quilter and painter. Throughout her life, she has treasured her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 officiated by Rev. Brent Wale at Wale Cemetery in Woodworth, La under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. COVID preventions will be observed.

