Men’s Golf Finishes Tied for Third at Tiger Invitational

Opelika, Ala. – The 24th-ranked LSU men’s golf team finished the Tiger Invitational on Wednesday and placed tied for third with a team total of 13-under 851 (287-281-283) at the Grand National Lake Course. LSU’s final round score of 5-under 283 was the third lowest team total in round three out of the 15 teams competing.

Final Results

The third and final round was resumed on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. CT after play was suspended at 3:26 p.m. CT on Tuesday afternoon with about five holes left to play. LSU used counting scores of 2-under from Nicholas Arcement and Drew Doyle , 1-under from Connor Gaunt and even par from Garrett Barber to shoot a 5-under 283 in round three.

Barber was the top LSU individual finisher with a tie for eighth place at 6-under 210 (72-66-72). Barber’s final round saw him at 2-over par with only six holes to play but he went birdie, par, par, birdie, par, and par to get back to even par for the round. His tie for eighth place marks his second top-10 finish of the season.

Nicholas Arcement registered the best finish of his collegiate career with a tie for 13th. The freshman shot rounds of 72 and 70 before closing with a third round score of 2-under 70 for a three-day total of 4-under 212. He rolled in three birdies during the round mixed in with 14 pars and one bogey.

Fellow freshman Drew Doyle used a career high four birdies in the third round to finish the tournament at 1-under 215 thanks to his final round score of 2-under 70; the 1-under 215 earned him a tie for 27th. Michael Sanders finished the event at 2-over 218 to tie for 36th with scores of 72-71-75; two of his three scores counted towards LSU’s team total.

Connor Gaunt saved his best round of the tournament for round three with a 1-under 71. He made four birdies, 12 pars, one bogey and a double. Gaunt tied for 56th overall at 5-over 221 (75-75-71). Chris Woollam , who was playing as an individual, had rounds of 79-70-78 to finish at 11-over 227 in a tie for 79th.

No. 16 Auburn won the team title with a score of 26-under 838. LSU notched wins over top 25 opponents No. 13 Georgia, No. 21 Arkansas, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 23 Arkansas State, and No. 6 Texas A&M while tying for third with No. 14 Vanderbilt.

Up Next

The Tigers will be back in action next week as they head to the Old Waverly Collegiate in West Point, Mississippi. The tournament is scheduled to take place March 26-28.