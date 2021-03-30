Men’s Golf Completes Play at Old Waverly Collegiate Championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Brice Wilkinson , Matt Lorenz and Brian Richards each registered a one-over 73 during the final 18 holes of the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship in West Point, Miss., Sunday, as Southern Miss men’s golf placed 14th in a field that featured nine nationally ranked teams.

Wilkinson completed the 54-hole, three-day event, which was played at the par-72, 7,088-yard Old Waverly Golf Course, with a 216 stroke total for a 22nd-place tie.

Brian Richards was the second-highest Golden Eagle finisher with a 55th-place tie, after shooting a 221 total.

Senior Matt Lorenz , who recorded a hole in one on the par-3, 190-yard 17th hole, ended his tournament with a 225 total to place tied for 68th. Robbie Latter tied with Lorenz in the final individual standings as he posted a 78 over his Sunday round.

West Point native, Hunter Atkins , shot a final-round 81 to post a 230 stroke total to finish in 81st place.

Georgia won the team event with a stroke total of 844, beating host Mississippi State and Texas A&M each by 10 strokes. Vanderbilt and Tennessee tied for fourth at 861, followed by Arkansas and LSU (862), ETSU (866), Ole Miss (868), Texas Tech (870), Alabama (872), Little Rock (875), Kansas State (879) and Southern Miss (880).

The Golden Eagles return to action April 5-6 when they travel to Columbia, Mo., to compete in the Mizzou Tiger Invitational.