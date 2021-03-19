March 18,2021

Funeral Services for Marjorie M. Bounds, age 91, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Tony Lambert will officiate the service.

A native of Calcasieu, LA, she was a retired co-owner, with her husband, Paul Bounds, of Paul Bounds Farm and Garden Supply. Margie was a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune. She loved gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Margie will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Martin Bounds and Rozella Robinson Bounds; her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Paul E. Bounds; and her brother, Julius Bounds.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Paula Darlene (Eugene) Meier and Randon Bounds; her grandchildren, Kerri Robicheaux, Marla (Chris) Fendlason, David Watkins, James “Jay” (Gina) Watkins, Dustin (Allison) Bounds, and Jennifer “Jenny” (Michael) Massey; eight great-grandchildren; her brothers, Herbert Bounds, Herman Bounds and Leslie (Mary) Bounds; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.