March 1 Baseball National Rankings, Report
LSU Baseball Report – March 1, 2021
Overall Record: 6-1
Last Week’s Results (5-0)
Feb. 22 (Mon.) – LOUISIANA TECH (W, 16-7)
Feb. 24 (Wed.) – at UL Lafayette (W, 11-2)
Feb. 26 (Fri.) – YOUNGSTOWN STATE (W, 6-2)
Feb. 27 (Sat.) – YOUNGSTOWN STATE (W, 5-3)
Feb. 27 (Sat.) – NICHOLLS (W, 14-0)
This Week’s Schedule
March 2 (Tue.) – NICHOLLS, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network +)
March 3 (Wed.) – SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 5 (Fri.) – ORAL ROBERTS, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 6 (Sat.) – ORAL ROBERTS, 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 7 (Sun.) – ORAL ROBERTS, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
Notes on the Tigers
LSU won all five of its games last week, defeating Louisiana Tech, UL-Lafayette, Youngstown State (twice) and Nicholls … LSU hit .332 in its five games last week with 52 runs, 62 hits, 10 doubles, one triple and 13 homers … LSU has an SEC-leading 15 homers on the year, its highest seven-game homer total since the 2009 season … the Tigers’ 14-0 blanking of Nicholls on Saturday was LSU’s first shutout since April 3, 2019, when the Tigers posted a 2-0 win over South Alabama … junior right-hander Landon Marceaux fired a career-high 10 strikeouts in six shutout innings to defeat Nicholls on Saturday … Marceaux allowed two hits with no walks while throwing 71 pitches, 50 for strikes … only one Nicholls hitter advanced beyond second base against Marceaux, who retired 11 batters in a row from the third until the sixth inning … Marceaux has not allowed a run this season in 11 innings with no walks, 14 strikeouts and a .108 opponent batting average … sophomore second baseman Cade Doughtybatted .429 (9-for-21) in the Tigers’ five wins with two doubles, one triple, two homers, nine RBI and three runs scored … Doughty launched a two-run, two-out, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Youngstown State on Saturday to lift LSU to a 5-3 victory … the walk-off homer was LSU’s first since February 16, 2019, when Cade Beloso blasted a walk-off dinger to defeat Army … Doughty was 3-for-5 at the plate in Saturday’s win with one double, one homer and three RBI … Doughty also had three hits in Wednesday’s win at UL-Lafayette, including a double and two RBI … freshman outfielder Brody Drost hit .500 (6-for-12) last week with one doubles, one homer, three RBI, four runs scored and one stolen base … Drost launched his first career collegiate homer on Wednesday night, a two-run blast in the Tigers’ win at UL-Lafayette … in LSU’s win over Nicholls on Saturday, Drost collected a career-best three hits in five at-bats with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored … junior right-hander Jaden Hill recorded a dominant effort in Friday’s win over Youngstown State, limiting the Penguins to one hit in six shutout innings … Hill allowed just one single while registering no walks and four strikeouts …. freshman rightfielder Dylan Crews hit .400 (8-for-20) last week with two doubles, two homers, three RBI and seven runs … Crews, LSU’s leadoff hitter, is batting a team-high .429 on the year with a .543 on-base percentage.
Baseball American Top 25
March 1, 2021
1. Arkansas
2. Mississippi State
3. Vanderbilt
4. Louisville
5. Ole Miss
6. Miami (Fla.)
7. Florida
8. Virginia
9. UCLA
10. TCU
11. Texas Tech
12. LSU
13. South Carolina
14. Georgia Tech
15. UC Santa Barbara
16. Virginia Tech
17. North Carolina
18. Boston College
19. East Carolina
20. Texas
21. Michigan
22. Tennessee
23. Alabama
24. Arizona
25. Oklahoma
Perfect Game Top 25
March 1, 2021
Rank, Team, Overall, Previous
1, Louisville, 6-1, 2
2, Florida, 6-2, 4
3, Arkansas, 7-0, 5
4, Ole Miss, 5-2, 1
5, Vanderbilt, 6-1, 6
6, Mississippi State, 5-2, 8
7, Miami, 3-3, 3
8, Texas Tech, 3-3, 9
9, LSU, 6-1, 10
10, Georgia Tech, 6-1, 20
11, UC Santa Barbara, 6-1, 11
12, East Carolina, 6-1, 12
13, UCLA, 4-3, 13
14, Indiana, 0-0, 14
15, Virginia, 4-3, 7
16, South Carolina, 6-0, NR
17, Arizona, 6-2, 19
18, Michigan, 0-0, 18
19, Arizona State, 4-2, 16
20, Georgia, 7-1, 24
21, TCU, 5-2, 25
22, Auburn, 6-2, 17
23, Ohio State, 0-0, 23
24, North Carolina State, 2-4, 15
25, Florida Atlantic, 6-1, NR
Dropped Out: No. 21 Duke, No. 24 Florida State.
Others Considered: North Carolina, Stetson, UCF, Virginia Tech, Washington State.
D1Baseball Top 25
March 1, 2021
Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1. Arkansas, 7-0, 2
2. Vanderbilt, 6-1, 3
3. Mississippi State, 5-2, 5
4. Ole Miss, 5-2, 1
5. Louisville, 6-1, 4
6. Florida, 6-2, 7
7. UC Santa Barbara, 6-1, 9
8. UCLA, 4-3, 8
9. Miami, 3-3, 6
10. Texas Tech, 3-3, 10
11. LSU, 6-1, 11
12. Georgia Tech, 6-1, 15
13. TCU, 5-2, 14
14. South Carolina, 6-0, 17
15. Oklahoma State, 6-0, 20
16. Virginia, 4-3, 12
17. East Carolina, 6-1, 22
18. Tennessee, 7-2, 18
19. Texas, 3-4, 19
20. Oregon State, 7-1, NR
21. Florida Atlantic, 6-1, NR
22. Boston College, 5-1, NR
23. West Virginia, 4-3, 23
24. Virginia Tech, 5-1, NR
25. North Carolina, 6-1, NR
Dropped Out
NC State, 2-4, 13
Wake Forest, 3-4, 16
Auburn, 6-2, 21
Florida State, 2-4, 24
Duke, 3-4, 25
Collegiate Baseball Top 30
Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous
1. Arkansas (7-0), 495, 5
2. Vanderbilt (5-1), 493, 2
3. Florida (6-2), 492, 3
4. Louisville (6-1), 490, 6
5. Georgia (7-1), 487, 7
6. Mississippi (5-2), 485, 4
7. U.C. Santa Barbara (6-1), 484, 8
8. LSU (6-1), 481, 11
9. Miami, Fla. (3-3), 478, 1
10. Mississippi St. (5-2), 475, 12
11. Oklahoma St. (6-0), 472, 17
12. East Carolina (6-1), 468, 16
13. South Carolina (6-0), 466, 20
14. UCLA (4-3), 463, 9
15. Texas Tech (3-3), 462, 10
16. Georgia Tech. (6-1), 461, NR
17. North Carolina (6-1), 459, NR
18. Michigan (0-0), 453, 18
19. Texas Christian (5-2), 450, 19
20. Stetson (9-0), 448, NR
21. Oregon St. (7-1), 446, NR
22. Arizona St. (4-2), 444, 15
23. Alabama (7-1), 443, 23
24. Arizona (6-2), 442, 24
25. Virginia (4-3), 440, 14
26. Auburn (6-2), 439, 26
27. Virginia Tech. (5-1), 437, NR
28. Pittsburgh (6-1), 434, NR
29. Tennessee (7-2), 432, 27
30. Dallas Baptist (5-2), 429, 2
