March 1, 2021

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4-7

Memorial services will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Folsom, LA.

James Speece Clark was born January 10, 1961 to the late James and Sandy Haynes Clark in Hornell, New York.

At an early age he accepted Christ as his personal Savior, he was a member of True Life under the leadership of Pastor Leo Burge.

A native of Texas and Louisiana mostly, James was an avid carpenter for his community and had a love for God, his animals, outdoors and enjoyed the simple things in life.

On Monday, March 1, 2021 James went home on the wings of an angel at the age of 60.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James S. Clark; grandson, Rayburn Clark; brother, David Clark.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife, Wendy Clark; daughter, Stomy Clark; son, Robbie (Destiny) Clark; step father, Denis Condon; three sisters, Kim (Randy) Milliken, Debbie (Allen) Ponsaa and Stephanie (Anthony) Perry; stepson, Kyle (Brooke) Ching and Zee (Iriel) Ching; sister in law, Kerri Clark, five grandchildren, Raven, Quest, Kadyn, Coen, Tyson; two great-grandchildren, Kyler, Allister; beloved pets, Traveler, Harley, Claws, Tiger, Sylvia, Fang and Grace; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing will be observed.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.