ICC volleyball advances to postseason play

FULTON, Miss. – In its inaugural season, the Itawamba Community College volleyball team has advanced to the Gulf District Volleyball Tournament after a 3-1 win over Northwest Mississippi Community College on Friday.

The sixth-seeded Indians (13-6) will travel to Lake-Sumter State College and face third-seeded Pasco-Hernando State College (11-10) Thursday, Apr. 1, at 2 p.m. in the opening round of the single-elimination tournament.

The winner of Thursday’s match will take on the winner between second-seeded South Florida State College (10-7) and seventh-seeded Florida Gateway College (0-13) in Friday’s semifinals.

The championship match is scheduled for noon on Saturday.

All matches will be streamed by Lake Sumter with links available on the volleyball schedule page on LetsGoICC.com.

Other teams participating in the district tournament include No. 11 Gulf Coast State College (13-3), host Lake-Sumter (6-9) and St. John’s River State College (12-6).

The tournament champion will advance to the NJCAA DII National Tournament on Apr. 13-15 in Cedar Rapids, IA.

For more information on ICC volleyball and the 10 other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Social Media (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.