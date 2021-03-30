Hearts in touch, Easter

By Ronnie Michel

I tried to make Easter shopping easier on myself by ordering plastic beach totes that my adult children wanted. When the bags arrived, I left the box in the kitchen so I could distribute them at family dinner. No such luck. While Monique, Lauren, and Victoria peered into the box, I said, “Why wait until Easter, take your bag now.”

They looked at each other, and Victoria voiced what they were all thinking. “No, we want to wait so you can make them pretty!”

They know me. They know I’ll do more than put the gifts in a bag with tissue paper and a bow. They know I won’t resist the Easter candy aisle. They know I’ll buy all their favorite candies in an egg shape. They may even know I’m partially doing it so the grandkids don’t have to share their candy. What they can’t imagine is how much I enjoy blessing them.

The Old Testament (Judges 15:19) records the request of Caleb’s daughter Achsah, who had been given in marriage to Othniel. Caleb gave the couple land in the Negev, but Achsah wanted more. She asked her father for springs – water to irrigate the south lands. Caleb gave her upper and lower springs. By also giving her the upper springs, he gave her water from the hills, from the source, that would flow continually down through the hot, dry land.

In a far grander demonstration than beach bags of candy or even springs of water, God is willing and able to grant our greatest and least requests. He is the Father who is able to refresh and sustain us in the lowest, driest places of our lives. With boldness of Achsah, we need to ask.

Arthur W. Pink wrote, “Nothing is too great and nothing is too small to commit into the hands of the Lord.”

Ronny can be reached at rmichel@rtconline.com.