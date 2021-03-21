Carter Named New Commander of Mississippi State Guard

JACKSON, MS. – Major General Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s Adjutant General, announced that Colonel John B. Carter is to become the Mississippi State Guard’s new commander.

Col. (P) Carter has served as the chief of staff of the Mississippi State Guard (MSSG) since January of 2019. He began his military career upon graduating from Army ROTC at Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama, in 1985.

“I am humbled that the Adjutant General has placed his trust in me as the next commander of the Mississippi State Guard,” Carter said. “I will strive to continue to improve the organization and ensure we are ready to perform our missions in support of the people and the State of Mississippi when called upon.”

He served on Active Duty in Europe as a Field Artillery Officer until 1989, when he transitioned to the Army Reserve. He volunteered and served during Desert Shield/Desert Storm with the 2-114th Field Artillery, 155th Separate Armored Brigade, MSARNG.

Col. (P) Carter is certified in the Field Artillery, Military Intelligence and Signal Corps with 15 years total Federal commissioned service. He is a graduate of the US Army Field Artillery basic course and Signal Corps advanced course. Carter has also served in the Alaska Territorial Guard, where he commanded an MP Battalion, and the Maryland Defense Force, where he was the Assistant Chief of Staff for Plans, Operations, Training and Policy (D-3/5/7).

Carter is scheduled to assume command from Brig. Gen. (Miss.) Douglas M. Hayhurst, who has been the commander of the State Guard since August 2016, in an official ceremony at Camp Shelby Joint Training Center on 24 April 2021.

“I have full confidence in Col. Carter’s ability and know he will lead this organization to even greater accomplishments as you move forward,” Hayhurst said.

About:

The Mississippi State Guard is an all-volunteer organization tasked with supplementing the Mississippi Army National Guard forces and the Air National Guard upon the order of the Governor of the State of Mississippi through the Adjutant General of the State of Mississippi. It consists of approximately 250 personnel and is authorized by Mississippi Code Chapter 5 paragraph 33-5-1 thru 33-5-53. For more information go to www.msstateguard.us.